Loading...

Actualidad Mundo

La policía dice que "no hay evidencia" de acto terrorista en el atropello en Melbourne

7

La policía australiana dijo que aunque hasta el momento no hay evidencias de que se trate de un atentado terrorista, aún no ha podido determinarse si existe vínculo del atropello ocurrido esta mañana en Melbourne con un acto de esta naturaleza.

Algunos diarios y noticiarios en Australia, vincularon inicialmente la ascendencia afgana del individuo con la posibilidad de una 'motivación terrorista', pero la policía recalcó que el sujeto, además de sus problemas mentales, tiene antecedentes de consumidor de droga.


Otro individuo, por su parte, fue arrestado en la escena.

Se trata de un joven que filmaba el suceso y que al ser registrado portaba varios cuchillos en su mochila.

Las autoridades, sin embargo, no creen que haya conexión entre ambos.


Atropellos masivos
Atropello en Australia
Melbourne
Actos terroristas
Internacionales
Anterior Siguiente

CiberCuba no modera los comentarios, utilizamos herramienta de Facebook que permite a cualquier usuario denunciar con facilidad comentarios ofensivos, violentos, etc. Esperamos que nuestros usuarios sean activos moderadores de los comentarios utilizando esta sencilla herramienta.

Más Actualidad en Mundo

Últimos videos en CiberCuba:


Videos relacionados