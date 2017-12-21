La policía dice que "no hay evidencia" de acto terrorista en el atropello en Melbourne

La policía australiana dijo que aunque hasta el momento no hay evidencias de que se trate de un atentado terrorista, aún no ha podido determinarse si existe vínculo del atropello ocurrido esta mañana en Melbourne con un acto de esta naturaleza.
Algunos diarios y noticiarios en Australia, vincularon inicialmente la ascendencia afgana del individuo con la posibilidad de una 'motivación terrorista', pero la policía recalcó que el sujeto, además de sus problemas mentales, tiene antecedentes de consumidor de droga.
Acting @VictoriaPolice Commissioner Shane Patton says investigators have not yet determined any extremist or terrorist links to yesterday's incident in Melbourne. More: https://t.co/zlkxbLQpLq pic.twitter.com/kmMaV8LLWx— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) 21 de diciembre de 2017
Melbourne: CCTV shows a car being driven deliberately at Christmas Shoppers on Flinders Street yesterday. Also shows bystanders rushing to assist victims, while others perform a citizen's arrest of the driver. Report on 7 News at 6pm. https://t.co/EuEroJo685 #Melbourne #7News pic.twitter.com/OdZhA07gFs— 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 21, 2017
Otro individuo, por su parte, fue arrestado en la escena.
Multiple people have been injured after a car ‘deliberately’ hit pedestrians in #Melbourne, #Australia https://t.co/ey1hVdkntZ pic.twitter.com/FPosjHVrPY— RT (@RT_com) December 21, 2017
Se trata de un joven que filmaba el suceso y que al ser registrado portaba varios cuchillos en su mochila.
Las autoridades, sin embargo, no creen que haya conexión entre ambos.
Breaking: Victoria’s Acting Police Commissioner tells @SkyNewsAust the alleged Flinders Street attacker ‘attributed his actions to perceived mistreatment of muslims’ but has no known links to any extremist group pic.twitter.com/axJU7gg3UA— Amy Greenbank (@Amy_Greenbank) December 21, 2017
Triste conta a #Melbourne suv contro folla, 16 i feriti, arrestato l'attentatore #Australia pic.twitter.com/d02bMsOgOn— Marco Ferraglioni (@MFerraglioni) December 21, 2017