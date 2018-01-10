Así es la impresionante mansión de Ricky Martin en Los Ángeles

La revista de arquitectura, decoración, arte y diseño Architectural Digest, ha tenido el privilegio de explorar y conocer al detalle la impresionante mansión que comparte el cantante puertorriqueño Ricky Martin con sus hijos y su esposo, el artista plástico sueco-sirio Jwan Yosef.
La casa, está ubicada en una privilegiada zona de la ciudad de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Su arquitectura, se caracteriza por el uso de un moderno diseño en donde priman los colores neutrales, el uso de elementos minimalistas y varias obras de arte confeccionadas por el propio Yosef.
"There's so much potential for crafting a vibrant, creative environment for our family," says Ricky Martin of the newly designed L.A. home he shares with Jwan Yosef and their twin sons. The home's former yoga room has now been converted into an artist's atelier for Yosef, and Martin has plans to build a recording studio on the property. As for Matteo and Valentino, the kids are looking forward to serious playtime in a tree house that has yet to be installed amid the branches of one of the gorgeous specimens that dot the estate.