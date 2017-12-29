Fallecen 12 personas en un incendio en Nueva York, el peor en 25 años

NUEVA YORK, 28 dic (Reuters) - Doce personas murieron, entre ellas un bebé, y cuatro resultaron gravemente heridas el jueves en un incendio en un edificio de apartamentos en el barrio del Bronx, dijo el alcalde de la Ciudad de Nueva York, Bill de Blasio.
Tonight in the Bronx we've seen the worst fire tragedy in at least a quarter of a century. It is an unspeakable tragedy, and families have been torn apart. pic.twitter.com/0kCFMzxt79— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) 29 de diciembre de 2017
"Personas murieron en varios pisos del edificio de apartamentos, con edades comprendidas entre uno y más de 50 años", dijo el comisionado de bomberos de la ciudad, Daniel Nigro, a los periodistas en una conferencia de prensa con el alcalde. "Esta tragedia es sin duda histórica en su magnitud", agregó.
Tonight in the Bronx we've seen the worst fire tragedy in at least a quarter of a century, and families have been torn apart. Based on current information, we are sorry to report at least 12 New Yorkers are dead, including one child as young as 1 year old. Four people are critically injured, fighting for their lives. Thanks to the @fdny's quick response, at least 12 people were rescued and will survive. The fire has been put out completely. I want to thank all the men and women in the FDNY and our first responders for their bravery and quick action. And thank you to the medical staff at St. Barnabas Hospital and Jacobi Medical Center for working hard to save lives right now. I offer my prayers to all the families who have lost their loved ones this evening or who are struggling. I ask all New Yorkers to keep them in your prayers, too. Una publicación compartida de Mayor Bill de Blasio (@nycmayor) el Dic 28, 2017 at 8:27 PST
This tragedy is, without question, historic in its magnitude. Our hearts go out to every family who lost a loved one here and everyone fighting for their lives -#FDNY Commissioner Nigro— FDNY (@FDNY) 29 de diciembre de 2017
En un mensaje a los neoyorquinos, de Blasio dijo: "Tengan a sus familias cerca y tengan a esas familias en el Bronx en sus oraciones".
Pocos detalles oficiales del incendio estaban disponibles de inmediato. WABC-TV, la filial en Nueva York de la cadena de televisión ABC, dijo que el sinistro comenzó poco antes de las 19.00 hora local en el tercer piso de un edificio de cinco pisos.
Video from the #NewYork where at least 12 are dead in an apartment fire. #BronxFire https://t.co/bmGS7bicrx pic.twitter.com/VhpfZsGhOZ— Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) 29 de diciembre de 2017
No hubo daños graves en el exterior del edificio visibles en las imágenes de televisión y fotografías de la escena.
El Departamento de Bomberos de la Ciudad de Nueva York dijo inicialmente en su cuenta de Twitter que se reportaron 15 personas con heridas graves en el incendio, y que más de 160 bomberos estaban en la escena.
