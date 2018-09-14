Principales nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2018

LOS ÁNGELES, 13 sep (Reuters) - Los premios Emmy 2018, el más alto galardón para la televisión de Estados Unidos, serán entregados el lunes en una ceremonia en Los Ángeles, que será presentada por los comediantes del programa "Saturday Night Live" Colin Jost y Michael Che.

A continuación, la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

No ad for you

"The Americans" FX

"The Crown" Netflix

"Game of Thrones" HBO

"The Handmaid's Tale" Hulu

"Stranger Things" Netflix

"This Is Us" NBC

"Westworld" HBO

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Atlanta" FX

"Barry" HBO

"black-ish" ABC

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" HBO"GLOW" Netflix

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Amazon

"Silicon Valley" HBO

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" Netflix

MEJOR MINISERIE

"The Alienist" TNT

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" FX

"Genius: Picasso" National Geographic

"Godless" Netflix

"Patrick Melrose" Showtime

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Jason Bateman "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown "This Is Us"

Ed Harris "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright "Westworld"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Claire Foy "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss "The Handmaid's Tale"

Keri Russell "The Americans"

Sandra Oh "Killing Eve"

Evan Rachel Wood "Westworld"

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson "black-ish"

Ted Danson "The Good Place"

Donald Glover "Atlanta"

Bill Hader "Barry"

William H. Macy "Shameless"

Larry David "Curb Your Enthusiasm

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Allison Janney "Mom"

Issa Rae "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross "black-ish"

Lily Tomlin "Grace and Frankie"

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Antonio Banderas "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: America Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch "Patrick Melrose"

Jeff Daniels "The Looming Tower"

John Legend "Jesus Christ Superstar"

Jesse Plemons "Black Mirror: USS Callister"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Jessica Biel "The Sinner"

Laura Dern "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery "Godless"

Edie Falco "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson "American Horror Story: Cult"

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE CONVERSACIÓN Y VARIEDADES

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

MEJOR PROGRAMA DE CONCURSOS

"The Voice"

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Project Runway"

"Top Chef"

"American Ninja Warrior"

Reporte de Jill Serjeant. Editado en español por Lucila Sigal.