La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023 que se celebrarán el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
Everything Everywhere All at Once fue la película con más nominaciones, 11, y le siguieron All Quiet on the Western Front y The Banshees of Inisherin, con nueve menciones cada una; Elvis con ocho y The Fabelmans con siete.
Como se esperaba la cubana Ana de Armas quedó entre las nominadas a Mejor Actriz por su papel como Marilyn Monroe en Blonde; sin embargo, esta fue la única nominación que alcanzó la película.
Aquí te compartimos la lista de nominados en algunas de las categorías más importantes:
Mejor Película
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Fabelmans
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Mejor Actor
Austin Butler- Elvis
Brendan Frasser- The Whale
Paul Mescal- Aftersun
Bill Nighy- Living
Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor Actriz
Cate Blanchett- Tár
Ana de Armas- Blonde
Andrea Riseborough- To Leslie
Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Director
Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans
Todd Field- Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Angela Bassett- Wakanda Forver
Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All ay Once
Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin
Hong Chau- The Whale
Stephanie Hsu- Everything Everywhere All ay Once
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All ay Once
Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry- Causeway
Judd Hirsch- The Fabelmans
Mejor Canción Original
“Applause”- Tell it Like a Woman
“Hold My Hand”- Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up”- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu”- RRR
“This is a Life”- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Película Extranjera
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Mejor Fotografía
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Mejor Documental
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the bloodshed
Fore of Love
A House Made of Spilnters
Navalny
Mejor Corto Documental
The Elephant Whisperers
Halout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Mejor Película Animada
Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes
Puss in Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Mejor Corto Animado
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flyng Sailors
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me
Mejor Cortometraje
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le pupille
Night Ride
Thee Red Suitcase
Mejor Guión Original
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fablemans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
