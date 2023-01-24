Avatar: The Way of Water nominada a mejor película

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas anunció este martes la lista de nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023 que se celebrarán el próximo 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Everything Everywhere All at Once fue la película con más nominaciones, 11, y le siguieron All Quiet on the Western Front y The Banshees of Inisherin, con nueve menciones cada una; Elvis con ocho y The Fabelmans con siete.

Como se esperaba la cubana Ana de Armas quedó entre las nominadas a Mejor Actriz por su papel como Marilyn Monroe en Blonde; sin embargo, esta fue la única nominación que alcanzó la película.

Aquí te compartimos la lista de nominados en algunas de las categorías más importantes:

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fabelmans

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler- Elvis

Brendan Frasser- The Whale

Paul Mescal- Aftersun

Bill Nighy- Living

Colin Farrell- The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett- Tár

Ana de Armas- Blonde

Andrea Riseborough- To Leslie

Michelle Williams- The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh- The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg- The Fabelmans

Todd Field- Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett- Wakanda Forver

Jamie Lee Curtis- Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin

Hong Chau- The Whale

Stephanie Hsu- Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson- The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan- Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Barry Keoghan- The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry- Causeway

Judd Hirsch- The Fabelmans

Mejor Canción Original

“Applause”- Tell it Like a Woman

“Hold My Hand”- Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up”- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu”- RRR

“This is a Life”- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Película Extranjera

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Mejor Documental

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the bloodshed

Fore of Love

A House Made of Spilnters

Navalny

Mejor Corto Documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Halout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor Película Animada

Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor Corto Animado

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flyng Sailors

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me

Mejor Cortometraje

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night Ride

Thee Red Suitcase

Mejor Guión Original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

