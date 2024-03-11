"Oppenheimer" arrasa en los Premios Oscar 2024: La lista completa de ganadores

Oppenheimer se ha coronado como la mejor película en la 96ª edición de los premios de la Academia de Hollywood.

Este 10 de marzo se celebraron en Los Ángeles los premios más importantes del mundo del cine, los Oscar. Una velada histórica en la que se proclamó Oppenheimer como la gran vencedora con siete estatuillas de las trece a las que estaba aspiraba.

Entre los galardones que ganó la película de Christopher Nolan estuvieron 'Mejor película', 'Mejor director', 'Mejor Actor protagonista' para Cillian Murphy, 'Mejor Actor de Reparto' para Robert Downey Jr., y 'Mejor Música Original'.

A pesar de ser Oppenheimer la triunfadora, el mejor momento lo protagonizó Ryan Gosling con su interpretación de "I'm just Ken", tema de la película Barbie, que solo consiguió ser reconocida con el premio a 'Mejor Canción Original' por "What Was I Made For?", de Billie Eilish.

Otro de los grandes momentos de la velada fue el divertido sketch que protagonizaron Jimmy Kimmel y John Cena. Este último salió desnudo al escenario para presentar al ganador de la categoría 'Mejor vestuario'. De esta manera, recordaron cuando hace cincuenta años un hombre apareció desnudo mientras David Niven presentaba un Oscar.

Aquí, te dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024:

Mejor película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall (Anatomía de una caída)

Barbie

The Holdovers (Los que se quedan)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Los asesinos de la luna)

Maestro

Ganador: Oppenheimer

Past Lives (Vidas pasadas)

Poor Things (Pobres criaturas)

The Zone of Interest (La zona de interés)

Mejor director

Justine Triet por Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon

Ganador: Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer por The Zone of Interest

Mejor actor

Bradley Cooper en Maestro

Colman Domingo en Rustin

Paul Giamatti en The Holdovers

Ganador: Cillian Murphy en Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright en American Fiction

Mejor actriz

Annette Bening en Nyad

Lily Gladstone en Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller en Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan en Maestro

Ganadora: Emma Stone en Poor Things

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K. Brown en American Fiction

Robert De Niro en Killers of the Flower Moon

Ganador: Robert Downey Jr. en Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling en Barbie

Mark Ruffalo en Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt en Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks en The Color Purple (El color púrpura)

America Ferrera en Barbie

Jodie Foster en Nyad

Ganadora: Da'Vine Joy Randolph en The Holdovers

Mejor guion original

Ganador: Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

The Holdovers David Hemingson

Maestro Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

May December Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Past Lives Celine Song

Mejor guion adaptado

Ganador: American Fiction Cord Jefferson

Barbie Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

Poor Things Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon Jacqueline West

Napoleon Janty Yates y Dave Crossman

Oppenheimer de Ellen Mirojnick

Ganador: Poor Things Holly Waddington

Mejor banda sonora

American Fiction Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon Robbie Robertson

Ganador: Oppenheimer Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things Jerskin Fendrix

Mejor cortometraje

The After Misan Harriman y Nicky Bentham

Invincible Vincent René-Lortie y Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune Lasse Lyskjær Noer y Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue Nazrin Choudhury y Sara McFarlane

Ganador: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Wes Anderson y Steven Rales

Mejor corto de animación

Letter to a Pig Tal Kantor y Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses Jerusha Hess y Jared Hess

Our Uniform Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme Stéphanie Clément y Marc Rius

Ganador: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Dave Mullins y Brad Booker

Mejor documental

Bobi Wine: The People's President Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp y John Battsek

The Eternal Memory Nominados por determinnar

Four Daughters Kaouther Ben Hania y Nadim Cheikhrouha

To Kill a Tiger Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe y David Oppenheim

Ganador: 20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner y Raney Aronson-Rath

Mejor corto documental

The ABCs of Book Banning Sheila Nevins y Trish Adlesic

The Barber of Little Rock John Hoffman y Christine Turner

Island in Between S. Leo Chiang y Jean Tsien

Ganador: The Last Repair Shop Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó Sean Wang y Sam Davis

Mejor película internacional

Io Capitano Italia

Perfect Days Japón

Society of the Snow (La sociedad de la nieve) España

The Teachers' Lounge Alemania

Ganador: The Zone of Interest Reino Unido

Mejor sonido

The Creator Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic

Maestro Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich y Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo y Kevin O'Connell

Ganador: The Zone of Interest Tarn Willers y Johnnie Burn

Diseño de producción

Barbie Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon Jack Fisk Adam Willis

Napoleon Arthur Max Elli Griff

Oppenheimer Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman

Ganador: Poor Things James Price y Shona Heath; Zsuzsa Mihalek

Mejor edición

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

The Holdovers, Kevin Tent

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Ganador: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Poor Things Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Mejores efectos especiales

The Creator Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts y Neil Corbould

Ganador: Godzilla Minus One Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi y Tatsuji Nojima

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams y Theo Bialek

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Neil Corbould

Napoleon Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco y Neil Corbould

Maquillaje y peluquería

Golda Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby y Ashra Kelly-Blue

Maestro Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou y Lori McCoy-Bell

Oppenheimer Luisa Abel

Ganador: Poor Things Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston

Society of the Snow Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí y Montse Ribé

Mejor película de animación

Ganador: The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki y Toshio Suzuki

Elemental Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Nimona Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan y Julie Zackary

Robot Dreams Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé y Sandra Tapia Díaz

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller y Amy Pascal

Mejor canción original

The Fire Inside de Flamin' Hot de Diane Warren

I'm Just Ken de Barbie Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt

It Never Went Away de American Symphony Jon Batiste y Dan Wilson

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) de Killers of the Flower Moon Scott George

Ganador: What Was I Made For? de Barbie Billie Eilish y Finneas O'Connell

Mejor fotografía